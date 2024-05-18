Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Edison International worth $31,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after buying an additional 558,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 468,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $76.30 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.