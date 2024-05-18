Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $34,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of ENSG opened at $119.79 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

