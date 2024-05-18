Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Inari Medical worth $36,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 925,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,121,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,121,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,878. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $45.75 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

