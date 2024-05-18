Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.94 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Medpace worth $30,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,224 shares of company stock worth $65,030,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $393.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.39 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.02.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.