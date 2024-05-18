Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of LifeStance Health Group worth $31,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFST. FMR LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,046,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 535,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,525,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $504,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $407,664.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,435. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

