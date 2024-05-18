Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.67 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Encompass Health worth $32,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NYSE EHC opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

