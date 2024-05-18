Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.37 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Equifax worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

EFX opened at $248.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

