Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.82 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Onto Innovation worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $223.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $235.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

