Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,835,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,801.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 761,304 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 612.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 559,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,350,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.35 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

