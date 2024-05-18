Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $35,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 57.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

