Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $31,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

