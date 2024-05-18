Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $8,748,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.76.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

