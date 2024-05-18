Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $32,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,942.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

