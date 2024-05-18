Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $32,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chemed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $565.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.73 and its 200 day moving average is $595.68. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

