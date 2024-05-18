Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $37,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

