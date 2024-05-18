Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

