Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,580,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,843,000 after buying an additional 249,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 456,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

