Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,994 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of RBC Bearings worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $289.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $289.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

