Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

