Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $31,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after purchasing an additional 179,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

