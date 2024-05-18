Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,119 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.