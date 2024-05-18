Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

