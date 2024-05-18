Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,265 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $355.64 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.