Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

