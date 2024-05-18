Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,579 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $31,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Xylem by 40.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.



