Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 615 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 16.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

