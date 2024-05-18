Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,439 shares of company stock worth $1,831,345 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $255.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.52 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

