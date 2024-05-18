Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,605 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $127.21.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.