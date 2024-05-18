Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Clean Harbors worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

