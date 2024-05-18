Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Curtiss-Wright worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $278.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $279.90.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.