Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $36,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IR opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

