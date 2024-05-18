Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,831 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

