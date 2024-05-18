Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

