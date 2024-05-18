Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,698 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after buying an additional 168,601 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after buying an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.38 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

