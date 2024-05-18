Principal Securities Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

