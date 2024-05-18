Principal Securities Inc. Invests $238,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 78,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Semtech by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

