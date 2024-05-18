Principal Securities Inc. Invests $267,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

