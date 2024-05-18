Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

