Principal Securities Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,763,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $854.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.