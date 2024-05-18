Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

