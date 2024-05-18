Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.