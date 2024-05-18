Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,751 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $193.06 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.