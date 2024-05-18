Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,696 PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 5.13% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILZ. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

