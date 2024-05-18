Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

RMT stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.