Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPZ opened at $15.66 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

