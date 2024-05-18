Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,945 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,425,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JVAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $823.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

