Private Advisor Group LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.73% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNDV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 345,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,617,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

The First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted by dividends. RNDV was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

