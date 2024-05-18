Private Advisor Group LLC Has $865,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

