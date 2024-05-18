Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 647,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 455,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 61,324 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 335,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $22.35 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

