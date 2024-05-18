Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $115.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

